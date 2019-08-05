Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 19 times

Baku, August 5, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry has said the Armenian armed forces continue to violate the ceasefire regime. “Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 19 times throughout the day in various direction of the front, using large-caliber machine guns and sniper rifles,” the ministry said in a statement.

“Armenian armed forces, located in Voskevan village and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, on nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Chinari village of Berd region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Kamarli, Gushchu Ayrim, Mazam villages and on nameless hills in Gazakh region, in Kokhanebi, Aghbulag villages of Tovuz region, and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.”

“The positions of the Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Chilaburt village of Tartar region, Javahirli, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Garakhanbayli village of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Tartar region,” the ministry added.