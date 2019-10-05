    • / POLITICS

    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 19 times

    05.10.2019 [13:26]

    Baku, October 5, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry has said the Armenian armed forces continue to violate the ceasefire regime. “Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 19 times throughout the day in various direction of the front,” the ministry said in a statement.

    “Armenian armed forces, located in Paravakar, Aygeovit villages of Ijevan region, and on nameless hills in Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Bala Jafarli village and on nameless hills in Gazakh region, and in Garalar village of Tovuz region,” the ministry said.

    “The positions of the Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Chilaburt village of Tartar region, Bash Garvand, Yusifjanli, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Tartar and Khojavend regions,” the ministry added.

