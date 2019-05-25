    • / POLITICS

    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 20 times

    25.05.2019 [12:43]

    Baku, May 25, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry has said the Armenian armed forces continue to violate the ceasefire regime. “Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 20 times throughout the day in various directions of the front,” the ministry said in a statement.

    “Armenian armed forces, located in Aygeovit village and nameless hills in Ijevan region, nameless hills in Noyemberyan and Krasnoselsk regions subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Army located in Gaymagli, Ashaghi Askipara, Bala Jafarli villages and nameless hills in Gazakh district, and nameless hills in Gadabay district,” the ministry said.

    “The positions of Azerbaijani Army were also fired from the positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Chilaburt village in Tartar district, Taghibayli, Shikhlar, Marzili villages in Aghdam district, Horadiz village in Fuzuli district, Nuzgar village in Jabrayil district, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Tartar and Aghdam districts,” the Ministry of Defense added.

