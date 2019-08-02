    • / POLITICS

    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 20 times

    02.08.2019 [13:46]

    Baku, August 2, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry has said the Armenian armed forces continue to violate the ceasefire regime. “Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 20 times throughout the day in various direction of the front, using sniper rifles,” the ministry said in a statement.

    “Armenian armed forces, located in Voskevan village and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Paravakar village of Ijevan region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Gushchu Ayrim, Mazam villages and on nameless hills in Gazakh region.”

    “The positions of the Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Taghibeyli, Shikhlar villages of Aghdam region, Gorgan, Horadiz villages of Fizuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Tartar, Aghdam and Khojavand regions,” the ministry added.

