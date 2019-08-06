Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 20 times

Baku, August 6, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry has said the Armenian armed forces continue to violate the ceasefire regime. “Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 20 times throughout the day in various direction of the front, using large-caliber machine guns,” the ministry said in a statement.

“Armenian armed forces, located in Voskevan village and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, on nameless hills in Ijevan region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Gushchu Ayrim, Ashaghi Eskipara, Gizilhajili villages of Gazakh region.”

“The positions of the Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh village of Tartar region, Javahirli village of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Nuzgar village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Tartar, Aghdam and Khojavend regions,” the ministry added.