    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 20 times

    06.08.2019 [11:46]

    Baku, August 6, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry has said the Armenian armed forces continue to violate the ceasefire regime. “Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 20 times throughout the day in various direction of the front, using large-caliber machine guns,” the ministry said in a statement.

    “Armenian armed forces, located in Voskevan village and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, on nameless hills in Ijevan region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Gushchu Ayrim, Ashaghi Eskipara, Gizilhajili villages of Gazakh region.”

    “The positions of the Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh village of Tartar region, Javahirli village of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Nuzgar village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Tartar, Aghdam and Khojavend regions,” the ministry added.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 20 times
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    06.08.2019 [13:30]
    OSCE monitoring on contact line between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops ends without incident
    06.08.2019 [11:17]
    Azerbaijani artillerymen participating in "Masters of Artillery Fire" contest carried out adjustment fire from weapons
    05.08.2019 [12:16]
    OSCE to hold monitoring on contact line of troops
    05.08.2019 [11:19]
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 19 times
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 20 times