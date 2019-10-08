Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 20 times

Baku, October 8, AZERTAC

“Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 20 times throughout the day in various directions of the front, using sniper rifles,” Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

“Armenian armed forces, located in Voskevan village and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, on nameless hills in Ijevan and Krasnoselsk regions subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located on nameless hills and in Gushchu Ayrim, Ashaghi Askipara villages of Gazakh region, and on nameless hills of Gadabay region,” the ministry said.

“The positions of the Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Taghibayli village of Aghdam region, Horadiz village of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy and Tartar regions,” the ministry added.