Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 21 times

Baku, January 31, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry has said the Armenian armed forces continue to violate the ceasefire regime. "The Azerbaijani armed forces came under fire 21 times throughout the day," the ministry said in a statement.

"The Azerbaijani army`s positions came under fire from Armenian villages, including, Voskevan in Noyemberyan district, Aygeovit in Ijevan district and unnamed hills in Krasnoselsk district, " the ministry said.

"The Azerbaijani army`s positions also came under fire from the Armenia-occupied districts of Azerbaijan including, Shikhlar, Shirvanli, Kangarli villages in Aghdam, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli village in Fuzuli, as well as unnamed hills in Tartar and Aghdam districts," the ministry added.