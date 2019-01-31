Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 21 times
AzerTAg.az
Baku, January 31, AZERTAC
Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry has said the Armenian armed forces continue to violate the ceasefire regime. "The Azerbaijani armed forces came under fire 21 times throughout the day," the ministry said in a statement.
"The Azerbaijani army`s positions came under fire from Armenian villages, including, Voskevan in Noyemberyan district, Aygeovit in Ijevan district and unnamed hills in Krasnoselsk district, " the ministry said.
"The Azerbaijani army`s positions also came under fire from the Armenia-occupied districts of Azerbaijan including, Shikhlar, Shirvanli, Kangarli villages in Aghdam, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli village in Fuzuli, as well as unnamed hills in Tartar and Aghdam districts," the ministry added.
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note