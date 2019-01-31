    • / POLITICS

    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 21 times

    31.01.2019 [10:37]

    Baku, January 31, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry has said the Armenian armed forces continue to violate the ceasefire regime. "The Azerbaijani armed forces came under fire 21 times throughout the day," the ministry said in a statement.

    "The Azerbaijani army`s positions came under fire from Armenian villages, including, Voskevan in Noyemberyan district, Aygeovit in Ijevan district and unnamed hills in Krasnoselsk district, " the ministry said.

    "The Azerbaijani army`s positions also came under fire from the Armenia-occupied districts of Azerbaijan including, Shikhlar, Shirvanli, Kangarli villages in Aghdam, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli village in Fuzuli, as well as unnamed hills in Tartar and Aghdam districts," the ministry added.

