    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 21 times

    20.05.2019 [10:59]

    Baku, May 20, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry has said the Armenian armed forces continue to violate the ceasefire regime. “Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 21 times throughout the day in various direction of the front,” the ministry said in a statement.

    “Armenian armed forces, located in Chinari village of Berd region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Army located in Aghbulag village in Tovuz district, and Zamanli village in Gadabay district,” the ministry said.

    “The positions of Azerbaijani Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh village in Tartar district, Shikhlar village in Aghdam district, Kuropatkino village in Khojavand district, Kurdlar village in Fuzuli district, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam and Fuzuli districts,” the Ministry of Defense added.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 21 times
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    20.05.2019 [21:34]
    Azerbaijani Army starts large-scale operational-tactical exercises
    19.05.2019 [11:38]
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 22 times
    18.05.2019 [10:55]
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units continue violating ceasefire
    17.05.2019 [11:55]
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 26 times
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 21 times