Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 21 times

Baku, May 20, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry has said the Armenian armed forces continue to violate the ceasefire regime. “Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 21 times throughout the day in various direction of the front,” the ministry said in a statement.

“Armenian armed forces, located in Chinari village of Berd region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Army located in Aghbulag village in Tovuz district, and Zamanli village in Gadabay district,” the ministry said.

“The positions of Azerbaijani Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh village in Tartar district, Shikhlar village in Aghdam district, Kuropatkino village in Khojavand district, Kurdlar village in Fuzuli district, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam and Fuzuli districts,” the Ministry of Defense added.