Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 21 times

Baku, May 23, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry has said the Armenian armed forces continue to violate the ceasefire regime. “Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 21 times throughout the day in various directions of the front,” the ministry said in a statement.

“Armenian armed forces, located in nameless hills in Noyemberyan and Krasnoselsk regions, subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Army located in Kamarli village in Gazakh district, and Zamanli village in Gadabay district,” the ministry said.

“The positions of Azerbaijani Army were also fired from the positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages in Tartar district, Shikhlar and Marzili villages in Aghdam district, Nuzgar village in Jabrayil district, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Tartar and Aghdam districts,” the Ministry of Defense added.