    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 21 times

    23.05.2019 [11:33]

    Baku, May 23, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry has said the Armenian armed forces continue to violate the ceasefire regime. “Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 21 times throughout the day in various directions of the front,” the ministry said in a statement.

    “Armenian armed forces, located in nameless hills in Noyemberyan and Krasnoselsk regions, subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Army located in Kamarli village in Gazakh district, and Zamanli village in Gadabay district,” the ministry said.

    “The positions of Azerbaijani Army were also fired from the positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages in Tartar district, Shikhlar and Marzili villages in Aghdam district, Nuzgar village in Jabrayil district, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Tartar and Aghdam districts,” the Ministry of Defense added.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 21 times
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    22.05.2019 [14:33]
    OSCE monitoring on line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops ends without incident
    22.05.2019 [11:42]
    OSCE to hold monitoring on contact line of troops
    22.05.2019 [11:08]
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 22 times
    21.05.2019 [11:49]
    Armenia continues violating ceasefire with Azerbaijan
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 21 times