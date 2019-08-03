    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 21 times

    03.08.2019 [12:19]

    Baku, August 3, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry has said the Armenian armed forces continue to violate the ceasefire regime. “Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 21 times throughout the day in various direction of the front, using large-caliber machine guns,” the ministry said in a statement.

    “Armenian armed forces, located in Shavarshavan village of Noyemberyan region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Gushchu Ayrim village of Gazakh region.”

    “The positions of the Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Javahirli, Sarijaly, Ajarli, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Nuzgar village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam and Khojavend regions,” the ministry added.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 21 times
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    03.08.2019 [11:15]
    Azerbaijan`s defense minister leaves for Moscow to attend opening ceremony of International Army Games-2019
    02.08.2019 [13:46]
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 20 times
    02.08.2019 [12:26]
    Drawing procedure held for “Masters of Artillery Fire” contest
    01.08.2019 [19:58]
    Baku hosts organizational meeting for referees of “Sea Cup-2019” contest
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 21 times