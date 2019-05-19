Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 22 times

Baku, May 19, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry has said the Armenian armed forces continue to violate the ceasefire regime. “Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 22 times throughout the day in various direction of the front,” the ministry said in a statement.

“Armenian armed forces, located in Dovekh village of Noyemberyan region, in Chinari village of Berd region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Kamarli village of Gazakh region, in Aghbulag village of Tovuz region, and on nameless hills in Gadabay region,” the ministry said.

“The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Shirvanly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Garakhanbayli, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter and Aghdam regions,” the Ministry of Defense added.