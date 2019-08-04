    • / POLITICS

    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 22 times

    04.08.2019 [11:07]

    Baku, August 4, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry has said the Armenian armed forces continue to violate the ceasefire regime. "Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 22 times throughout the day in various direction of the front," the ministry said in a statement.

    "Armenian armed forces, located in Chinari village of Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Aghbulag village of Tovuz region."

    "The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh village of Terter region, Bash Garvand, Javahirli, Yusifjanly villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Gorgan village of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Terter region," the ministry said.

