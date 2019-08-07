Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 22 times

Baku, August 7, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry has said the Armenian armed forces continue to violate the ceasefire regime. “Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 22 times throughout the day in various direction of the front,” the ministry said in a statement.

“Armenian armed forces, located in Paravakar village and on nameless hills in Ijevan region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located on nameless hills in Gazakh region.”

“The positions of the Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Chilaburt village of Tartar region, Javahirli, Yusifjanli, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Gorgan village of Fuzuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Tartar and Aghdam regions,” the ministry added.