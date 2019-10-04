    • / POLITICS

    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 22 times

    04.10.2019 [12:29]

    Baku, October 4, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry has said the Armenian armed forces continue to violate the ceasefire regime. “Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 22 times throughout the day in various direction of the front, using large-caliber machine guns,” the ministry said in a statement.

    “Armenian armed forces, located in Voskevan village and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Berkaber village of Ijevan region, in Chinari village of Berd region, on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Gushchu Ayrim, Mazam, Gizilhajili villages of Gazakh region, in Asrik Jirdakhan, Aghbulag, Munjuglu villages of Tovuz region, in Goyali village of Gadabay region,” the ministry said.

    “The positions of the Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Chilaburt village of Tartar region, Taghibayli village of Aghdam region, Garakhanbayli village of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Tartar region,” the ministry added.

