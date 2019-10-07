    • / POLITICS

    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 22 times

    07.10.2019 [11:20]

    Baku, October 7, AZERTAC

    “Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 22 times throughout the day in various directions of the front, using sniper rifles,” Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

    “Armenian armed forces, located in Berkaber, Paravakar villages and on nameless hills in Ijevan region, on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Kohnagishlag village in Aghstafa region, Mazam, Bala Jafarli villages of Gazakh region, in Goyali and Zamanli villages of Gadabay region,” the ministry said.

    “The positions of the Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Yusifjanli village of Aghdam region, Kurdlar village of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Tartar and Aghdam regions,” the ministry added.

