    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 22 times

    15.04.2020 [10:49]

    Baku, April 15, AZERTAC

    “Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 22 times throughout the day in various directions of the front, using sniper rifles,” Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

    “Armenian armed forces, located in Chinari village of Berd region and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Aghdam village of Tovuz region and in Zamanly village of Gadabay region.”

    “The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from the positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Kangarli village of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Mehdili village of Jabrayil region, as well as from the positions located on nameless hills in Tartar, Aghdam and Khojavand regions,” the ministry added.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 22 times
