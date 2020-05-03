Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 22 times

Baku, May 3, AZERTAC

"Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 22 times throughout the day in various direction of the front, using large-caliber machine guns and sniper rifles," Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

"Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Goyali village and on nameless hills in Gadabay region."

"The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from the positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Terter region, Taghibeyli, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Ashaghy Veysalli village of Fuzuli region, as well as from the positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter and Aghdam regions," the ministry said.