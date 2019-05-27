Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 23 times

Baku, May 27, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry has said the Armenian armed forces continue to violate the ceasefire regime. “Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 23 times throughout the day in various direction of the front,” the ministry said in a statement.

“Armenian armed forces, located in Shavarshavan village in Noyemberyan region, on nameless hills in Berd and Krasnoselsk regions subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Army located on nameless hills in Gazakh and Gadabay district and Garalar village in Tovuz district.”

“The positions of the Azerbaijani Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Taghibayli, Shikhlar, Yusifjanli villages of Aghdam district, Garvand, Garakhanbayli and Gorgan villages of Fuzuli district, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy and Terter districts,” the ministry added.