Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 23 times

Baku, December 8, AZERTAC

"Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 23 times throughout the day in various directions of the front," Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

"Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Berkaber, Aygeovit villages of Ijevan region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Gushchu Ayrim, Gizilhajili, Bala Jafarli villages of Gazakh region, in Goyali village and on nameless hills in Gadabay region."

“The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh village in Tartar region, Taghibayli, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Garakhanbayli village in Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Tartar region," the ministry added.