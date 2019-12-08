    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 23 times

    08.12.2019 [11:40]

    Baku, December 8, AZERTAC

    "Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 23 times throughout the day in various directions of the front," Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

    "Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Berkaber, Aygeovit villages of Ijevan region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Gushchu Ayrim, Gizilhajili, Bala Jafarli villages of Gazakh region, in Goyali village and on nameless hills in Gadabay region."

    “The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh village in Tartar region, Taghibayli, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Garakhanbayli village in Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Tartar region," the ministry added.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 23 times
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    07.12.2019 [11:15]
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 24 times
    06.12.2019 [16:45]
    Ambassador: Qatar recognizes Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and always supports its rightful cause
    06.12.2019 [15:56]
    Cadets of Azerbaijan Military Academy named after Heydar Aliyev start field training
    06.12.2019 [15:51]
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 23 times
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 23 times