Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 23 times

Baku, April 7, AZERTAC

“Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 23 times throughout the day in various directions of the front,” Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

“Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Noyemberyan, Ijevan and Krasnoselsk regions subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Gushchu Ayrim village and on nameless hills in Gazakh region, in Zamanli village and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.”

“The positions of the Azerbaijan Army were also fired from the positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh village of Tartar region, Kangarli village of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Garvand, Garakhanbayli villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from the positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Tartar and Khojavend regions,” the ministry added.