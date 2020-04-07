  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 23 times

    07.04.2020 [11:04]

    Baku, April 7, AZERTAC

    “Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 23 times throughout the day in various directions of the front,” Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

    “Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Noyemberyan, Ijevan and Krasnoselsk regions subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Gushchu Ayrim village and on nameless hills in Gazakh region, in Zamanli village and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.”

    “The positions of the Azerbaijan Army were also fired from the positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh village of Tartar region, Kangarli village of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Garvand, Garakhanbayli villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from the positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Tartar and Khojavend regions,” the ministry added.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 23 times
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Related news
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 24 times
    30.03.2020 [11:33]
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 24 times
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 24 times
    25.03.2020 [11:58]
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 24 times
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 23 times
    10.02.2020 [12:16]
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 23 times
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 24 times
    01.02.2020 [11:05]
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 24 times
    Other news in this section
    08.04.2020 [16:00]
    Sniper training inspected in Azerbaijan Army
    08.04.2020 [10:35]
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 24 times
    07.04.2020 [15:00]
    Azerbaijan Air Force representatives visit Russian enterprises manufacturing combat aircraft
    07.04.2020 [14:05]
    Defense Ministry: Another group of Azerbaijani peacekeepers begins its activity in South Sudan
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 23 times