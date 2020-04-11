  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 23 times

    11.04.2020 [11:01]

    Baku, April 11, AZERTAC

    “Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 23 times throughout the day in various directions of the front,” Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

    “Armenian armed forces, located in Shavarshavan village and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Berkaber village of Ijevan region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Gushchu Ayrim, Ashaghi Eskipara, Gizilhajili villages of Gazakh region and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.”

    “The positions of the Azerbaijan Army were also fired from the positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Chilaburt village of Tartar region, as well as from the positions located on nameless hills in Tartar, Aghdam and Fuzuli regions,” the ministry added.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 23 times
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    11.04.2020 [12:56]
    Air Force helicopter units conduct training flights
    10.04.2020 [12:46]
    Flight tactical exercises conducted involving crews of MiG-29 and Su-25 VIDEO
    10.04.2020 [10:41]
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 24 times
    09.04.2020 [15:35]
    Defense Ministry: Motorized rifle units conduct fire training classes
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 23 times