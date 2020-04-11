Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 23 times

Baku, April 11, AZERTAC

“Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 23 times throughout the day in various directions of the front,” Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

“Armenian armed forces, located in Shavarshavan village and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Berkaber village of Ijevan region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Gushchu Ayrim, Ashaghi Eskipara, Gizilhajili villages of Gazakh region and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.”

“The positions of the Azerbaijan Army were also fired from the positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Chilaburt village of Tartar region, as well as from the positions located on nameless hills in Tartar, Aghdam and Fuzuli regions,” the ministry added.