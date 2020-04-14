  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 23 times

    14.04.2020 [11:50]

    Baku, April 14, AZERTAC

    “Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 23 times throughout the day in various directions of the front, using sniper rifles,” Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

    “Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Goyali village of Gadabay region.”

    “The positions of the Azerbaijan Army were also fired from the positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Nuzgar village of Jabrayil region, as well as from the positions located on nameless hills in Tartar and Aghdam regions,” the ministry added.

