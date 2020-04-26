  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 23 times

    26.04.2020 [11:28]

    Baku, April 26, AZERTAC

    "Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 23 times throughout the day in various directions of the front, using sniper rifles," Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

    "Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located on nameless hills in Gadabay region."

    "The positions of the Azerbaijan Army were also fired from the positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh village of Tartar region, as well as from the positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy and Tartar regions," the ministry added.

