    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 23 times

    02.05.2020 [10:36]

    Baku, May 2, AZERTAC

    “Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 23 times throughout the day in various directions of the front,” Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

    “Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Goyali, Zamanli villages and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.”

    “The positions of the Azerbaijan Army were also fired from the positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh village of Tartar region, Ajarli village of Aghdam region, Ashaghi Veysalli, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from the positions located on nameless hills in Tartar region,” the ministry added.

