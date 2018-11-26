Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 24 times

Baku, November 26, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry has said the Armenian armed forces continue to violate the ceasefire regime. "The Azerbaijani armed forces came under fire 24 times throughout the day," the ministry said in a statement.

"The army`s positions came under fire from the Armenia-occupied districts of Azerbaijan including, Namirli, Taghibayli, Bash Garvand, Yusifjanli villages in Aghdam, Gobu Dilagharda, Gorgan, Kurdlar villages in Fuzuli, as well as unnamed hills in Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam and Khojavand districts," the ministry added.