    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 24 times

    28.05.2019 [10:19]

    Baku, May 28, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry has said the Armenian armed forces continue to violate the ceasefire regime. “Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 24 times throughout the day in various direction of the front, using large-caliber machine guns” the ministry said in a statement.

    “Armenian armed forces, located in Dovekh village and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Chinari village of Berd region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Army located in Kamarli, Gushchu Ayrim villages of Gazakh district, in Aghdam, Kokhanabi, Aghbulag villages of Tovuz district, in Zamanly village and on nameless hills in Gadabay district.”

    “The positions of the Azerbaijani Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Marzili village of Aghdam district, Kurdlar village of Fuzuli district, Mehdili village of Jabrayil district, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Tartar and Aghdam districts,” the ministry added.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 24 times
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    27.05.2019 [11:07]
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 23 times
    26.05.2019 [11:16]
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 19 times
    25.05.2019 [12:43]
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 20 times
    24.05.2019 [21:33]
    Baku hosts working meeting on cooperation between Azerbaijan and Belarus in field of military inspection
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 24 times