Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 24 times

Baku, May 28, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry has said the Armenian armed forces continue to violate the ceasefire regime. “Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 24 times throughout the day in various direction of the front, using large-caliber machine guns” the ministry said in a statement.

“Armenian armed forces, located in Dovekh village and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Chinari village of Berd region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Army located in Kamarli, Gushchu Ayrim villages of Gazakh district, in Aghdam, Kokhanabi, Aghbulag villages of Tovuz district, in Zamanly village and on nameless hills in Gadabay district.”

“The positions of the Azerbaijani Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Marzili village of Aghdam district, Kurdlar village of Fuzuli district, Mehdili village of Jabrayil district, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Tartar and Aghdam districts,” the ministry added.