Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 24 times

Baku, December 7, AZERTAC

"Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 24 times throughout the day in various directions of the front, using sniper rifles," Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

"Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Paravakar village in İjevan region, Chinari village in Berd region, subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Gushchu Ayrim village and on nameless hills in Gazakh region and Aghbulag village in Tovuz region."

“The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages in Tartar region, Taghibayli, Shikhlar, Bash Garvand, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Garakhanbayli village in Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy and Tartar regions," the ministry added.