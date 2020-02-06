  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 24 times

    06.02.2020 [10:37]

    Baku, February 6, AZERTAC

    “Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 24 times throughout the day in various directions of the front,” Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

    “Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Noyemberyan and Berd regions subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Kamarli village in Gazakh region and Garalar village in Tovuz region.”

    “The positions of the Azerbaijan Army were also fired from the positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Sarijali, Ajarli, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Ashaghi Veysalli, Garakhanbayli, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from the positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Tartar and Aghdam regions,” the ministry added.

