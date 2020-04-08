  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 24 times

    08.04.2020 [10:35]

    Baku, April 8, AZERTAC

    “Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 24 times throughout the day in various directions of the front,” Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

    “Armenian armed forces, located in Shavarshavan, Voskevan villages and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Paravakar village of Ijevan region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Kamarli, Farahli, Gushchu Ayrim villages and on nameless hills in Gazakh region.”

    “The positions of the Azerbaijan Army were also fired from the positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh village of Tartar region, as well as from the positions located on nameless hills in Tartar region” the ministry added.

