    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 24 times

    13.04.2020 [10:45]

    Baku, April 13, AZERTAC

    “Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 24 times throughout the day in various directions of the front, using sniper rifles,” Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

    “Armenian armed forces, located in Chinari village of Berd region and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Aghbulag village of Tovuz region and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.”

    “The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from the positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Tartar region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Ashaghi Veysalli village of Fuzuli region, as well as from the positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy and Tartar regions,” the ministry added.

