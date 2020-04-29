  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 24 times

    29.04.2020 [10:38]

    Baku, April 29, AZERTAC

    “Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 24 times throughout the day in various directions of the front,” Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

    “Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Goyali, Zamanli villages and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.”

    “The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from the positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh village of Tartar region, Yusifjanli village of Aghdam region, Horadiz village of Fuzuli region, as well as from the positions located on nameless hills in Tartar region,” the ministry added.

