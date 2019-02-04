    • / POLITICS

    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 25 times

    04.02.2019 [10:58]

    Baku, February 4, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry has said the Armenian armed forces continue to violate the ceasefire regime. "The Azerbaijani armed forces came under fire 25 times throughout the day," the ministry said in a statement.

    "The Azerbaijani army`s positions came under fire from Armenian villages, including Dovekh, Voskevan in Noyemberyan district and unnamed hills in Ijevan district, " the ministry said.

    "The Azerbaijani army`s positions also came under fire from the Armenia-occupied districts of Azerbaijan including, Chilaburt village in Tartar, Garagashli, Marzili villages in Aghdam, Ashaghi Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharda, Garakhanbayli villages in Fuzuli, as well as unnamed hills in Goranboy, Tartar, and Aghdam districts," the ministry added.

