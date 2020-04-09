  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 25 times

    09.04.2020 [10:54]

    Baku, April 9, AZERTAC

    “Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 25 times throughout the day in various directions of the front,” Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

    “Armenian armed forces, located in Voskevan village and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region and on nameless hills in Ijevan region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Gushchu Ayrim, Ashaghi Eskipara, Bala Jafarli villages of Gazakh region.”

    “The positions of the Azerbaijan Army were also fired from the positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Tartar region, Ajarli, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Nuzgar village of Jabrayil region, as well as from the positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Tartar and Aghdam regions,” the ministry added.

