    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 25 times

    12.04.2020 [10:43]

    Baku, April 12, AZERTAC

    “Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 25 times throughout the day in various direction of the front, using sniper rifles,” Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

    “Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located on nameless hills in Gadabay region.”

    “The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from the positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh village of Terter region, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from the positions located on nameless hills in Terter and Khojavend regions,” the ministry said.

