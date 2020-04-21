  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 25 times

    21.04.2020 [11:23]

    Baku, April 21, AZERTAC

    “Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 25 times throughout the day in various directions of the front, using large-caliber machine guns and sniper rifles,” Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

    “Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Garavalilar, Zamanli villages and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.”

    “The positions of the Azerbaijan Army were also fired from the positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Taghibayli village of Aghdam region, Gorgan village of Fuzuli region, as well as from the positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavand and Fuzuli regions,” the ministry added.

