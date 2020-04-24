  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 25 times

    24.04.2020 [10:45]

    Baku, April 24, AZERTAC

    “Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 25 times throughout the day in various directions of the front, using sniper rifles," Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

    “The positions of Azerbaijan Army were fired from the positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Kangarli village of Aghdam region, Garakhanbayli, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from the positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavand and Fuzuli regions,” the ministry added.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 25 times
