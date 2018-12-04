Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 27 times

Baku, December 4, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry has said the Armenian armed forces continue to violate the ceasefire regime. "The Azerbaijani armed forces came under fire 27 times throughout the day," the ministry said in a statement.

"The Azerbaijani army`s positions came under fire from the unnamed hills in Krasnoselsk district," the ministry said.

"The army`s positions also came under fire from the Armenia-occupied districts of Azerbaijan including, Shiklar, Bash Garvand, Marzili villages in Aghdam, Gobu Dilagharda, Garvand, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages in Fuzuli, Nuzgar village in Jabrayil as well as unnamed hills in Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam and Khojavand districts," the ministry added.