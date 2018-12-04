    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 27 times

    04.12.2018 [10:42]

    Baku, December 4, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry has said the Armenian armed forces continue to violate the ceasefire regime. "The Azerbaijani armed forces came under fire 27 times throughout the day," the ministry said in a statement.

    "The Azerbaijani army`s positions came under fire from the unnamed hills in Krasnoselsk district," the ministry said.

    "The army`s positions also came under fire from the Armenia-occupied districts of Azerbaijan including, Shiklar, Bash Garvand, Marzili villages in Aghdam, Gobu Dilagharda, Garvand, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages in Fuzuli, Nuzgar village in Jabrayil as well as unnamed hills in Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam and Khojavand districts," the ministry added.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 27 times
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    03.12.2018 [11:46]
    OSCE to hold monitoring on contact line of troops
    03.12.2018 [11:07]
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 30 times
    02.12.2018 [12:31]
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units continue violating ceasefire
    01.12.2018 [11:12]
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 29 times
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 27 times