Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 28 times

Baku, April 17, AZERTAC

“Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 28 times throughout the day in various directions of the front, using large-caliber machine guns,” Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

“Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Goyali, Zamanli villages and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.”

“The positions of the Azerbaijan Army were also fired from the positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Chilaburt village of Tartar region, Marzili village of Aghdam region, Ashagi Veysalli, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from the positions located on nameless hills in Tartar and Aghdam regions,” the ministry added.