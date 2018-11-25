    • / POLITICS

    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 29 times

    25.11.2018 [11:02]

    Baku, November 25, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry has said the Armenian armed forces continue to violate the ceasefire regime. “Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 29 times throughout the day,” the ministry said in a statement.

    “The positions of Azerbaijan Army were fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Nemirli, Taghibeyli, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Ashaghi Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharda, Garvand villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter and Aghdam regions,” the ministry added.

