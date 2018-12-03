    • / POLITICS

    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 30 times

    03.12.2018 [11:07]

    Baku, December 3, AZERETAC

    Azerbaijan`s Defence Ministry has said the Armenian armed forces continue to violate the ceasefire regime. "The Azerbaijani armed forces came under fire 30 times throughout the day," the ministry said in a statement.

    "The army`s positions came under fire from the Armenia-occupied districts of Azerbaijan including, Chilaburt village in Tartar, Bash Garvand, Yusifjanli, Marzili villages in Aghdam, Ashagi Veysalli, Gobu Dilagarda, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Kurdlar villages in Fuzuli, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages in Jabrayil as well as unnamed hills in Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam and Khojavand districts," the ministry added.

