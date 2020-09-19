  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 36 times

    19.09.2020 [10:54]

    Baku, September 19, AZERTAC

    “Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 36 times throughout the day in various directions of the front, using large-caliber machine guns and sniper rifles,” Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

    “Armenian armed forces, located in Mosesgekh, Chinari and Aygedzor villages of Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Aghdam, Aghbulag and Munjuglu villages of Tovuz region.”

    “The positions of the Azerbaijan Army were also fired from the positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Tartar region, Shikhlar, Yusifjanli, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Garakhanbayli, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from the positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam and Khojavand regions,” the ministry added.

