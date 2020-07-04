Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 42 times

Baku, July 4, AZERTAC

"Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 42 times throughout the day in various direction of the front, using large-caliber machine guns and sniper rifles to escalate situation," Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

"Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Chambarak region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located on nameless hills in Gadabay region," the ministry said.

"The positions of the Azerbaijan Army were also fired from the positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Novruzlu, Yusifjanli, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghi Veysalli, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli, Gorgan, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from the positions located on nameless hills in Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavend and Fuzuli regions.

The enemy was suppressed by retaliation fire. Our units fully control the operational situation," the ministry added.