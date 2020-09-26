Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 48 times

Baku, September 26, AZERTAC

“Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 48 times throughout the day in various directions of the front, using large-caliber machine guns and sniper rifles," Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

"Armenian armed forces, located in Nerkin Karmiraghbur, Aygepar, Mosesgekh, Chinari, Aygedzor villages of Berd region and Jil village of Chambarak region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Hajalli, Alibayli, Aghdam, Kokhanabi, Asrik Jirdakhan, Aghbulag, Munjuglu villages of Tovuz region and on nameless hills of Gadabay region."

“The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from the positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Novruzlu, Yusifjanli, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Garakhanbayli, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from the positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy and Tartar regions,” the ministry added.