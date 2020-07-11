Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 49 times

Baku, July 11, AZERTAC

"Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 49 times throughout the day in various directions of the front," Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

"Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Chambarak region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located on nameless hills in Gadabay region," the ministry said.

"The positions of the Azerbaijan Army were also fired from the positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Chilaburt village of Tartar region, Novruzlu, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli, Gorgan, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil region, as well as from the positions located on nameless hills in Tartar and Khojavend regions," the ministry added.