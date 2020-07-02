Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 53 times

Baku, July 2, AZERTAC

"Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 53 times throughout the day in various directions of the front, using large-caliber machine guns," Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

"Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Chambarak region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Goyali village and on nameless hills in Gadabay region,' the ministry said.

"The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from the positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Ajarli, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Ashagi Seyidahmadli, Gorgan, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar village of Jabrayil region, as well as from the positions located on nameless hills in Tartar, Khojavand and Fuzuli regions.

The enemy was silenced by a retaliatory fire and the Azerbaijani Army fully controls operational situation on the frontline,” the ministry added.