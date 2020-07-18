  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 53 times

    18.07.2020 [10:47]

    Baku, July 18, AZERTAC

    “Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 53 times throughout the day in various directions of the front, using large-caliber machine guns and sniper rifles. At present, relative calm is observed in the direction of the Tovuz region along the Azerbaijan-Armenia state border, our residential settlements are not being shelled, but in general, tension remains,” Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

    “Armenian armed forces, located in Mosesgekh village of Berd region and on nameless hills in Chambarak region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Aghdam village of Tovuz region, in Goyali village and on nameless hills in Gadabay region, ” the ministry said.

    “The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from the positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt, Yarymja villages of Tartar region, Marzili village of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Ashaghi Veysalli, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar village of Jabrayil region, as well as from the positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavand and Fuzuli regions.

    The enemy was silenced by a retaliatory fire and the Azerbaijani Army fully controls the operational situation on the frontline,” the ministry added.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 53 times
