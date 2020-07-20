  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 60 times

    20.07.2020 [11:08]

    Baku, July 20, AZERTAC

    "Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 60 times throughout the day in various directions of the front, using large-caliber machine guns and sniper rifles," Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

    "Armenian armed forces, located in Chinari village in Berd region, on nameless hills in Chambarak region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Kokhanabi, Asrik Jirdakhan villages in Tovuz region, in Zamanli village and on nameless hills in Gadabay region,' the ministry said.

    "The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from the positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh village of Tartar region, Yusifjanli, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Ashaghi Veysalli, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli, Gorgan, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar village of Jabrayil region, as well as from the positions located on nameless hills in Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavand and Fuzuli regions,” the ministry added.

