    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 61 times

    25.09.2020 [11:59]

    Baku, September 25, AZERTAC

    “Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 61 times throughout the day in various directions of the front, using large-caliber machine guns and sniper rifles," Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

    "Armenian armed forces, located in Aygepar, Mosesgekh, Chinari and Aygedzor villages and on nameless hills of Berd region, Jil village of Chambarak region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Hajalli, Alibayli, Aghdam, Kokhanabi, Asrik Jirdakhan, Aghbulag and Munjuglu villages of Tovuz region, Garavalilar village and on nameless hills of Gadabay region."

    “The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from the positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Chilaburt village of Tartar region, Yusifjanli, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Garakhanbayli, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrayil region, as well as from the positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavand and Fuzuli regions,” the ministry added.

