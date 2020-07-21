Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 62 times

Baku, July 21, AZERTAC

"Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 62 times throughout the day in various directions of the front, using sniper rifles," Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

"Armenian armed forces, located in Jil village and on nameless hills in Chambarak region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Goyali, Zamanli villages and on nameless hills in Gadabay region,' the ministry said.

"The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from the positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Tartar region, Novruzlu, Yusifjanli, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Ashaghi Veysalli, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrayil region, as well as from the positions located on nameless hills in Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavand and Fuzuli regions,” the ministry added.