Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 79 times

Baku, September 27, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry has said the Armenian armed forces continue to violate the ceasefire regime. "The Azerbaijani armed forces came under fire from large-caliber machine guns 79 times throughout the day," the ministry said in a statement.

"The Azerbaijani army`s positions came under fire from Armenian villages including Voskevan in Noyemberyan district, Chinari in Berd district and unnamed hills in Ijevan, Krasnoselsk districts," the ministry said.

"The army`s positions also came under fire from the Armenia-occupied districts of Azerbaijan, including Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages in Tartar, Shiklar, Shirvanli, Kangarli, Yusifjanli, Marzili villages in Aghdam, Kuropatkino village in Khojavand, Ashagi Veysalli, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Kurdlar villages in Fuzuli, Nuzgar, Mehdili villages in Jabrayil, as well as unnamed hills in Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam and Khojavand districts," the ministry added.