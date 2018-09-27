    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 79 times

    27.09.2018 [10:48]

    Baku, September 27, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry has said the Armenian armed forces continue to violate the ceasefire regime. "The Azerbaijani armed forces came under fire from large-caliber machine guns 79 times throughout the day," the ministry said in a statement.

    "The Azerbaijani army`s positions came under fire from Armenian villages including Voskevan in Noyemberyan district, Chinari in Berd district and unnamed hills in Ijevan, Krasnoselsk districts," the ministry said.

    "The army`s positions also came under fire from the Armenia-occupied districts of Azerbaijan, including Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages in Tartar, Shiklar, Shirvanli, Kangarli, Yusifjanli, Marzili villages in Aghdam, Kuropatkino village in Khojavand, Ashagi Veysalli, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Kurdlar villages in Fuzuli, Nuzgar, Mehdili villages in Jabrayil, as well as unnamed hills in Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam and Khojavand districts," the ministry added.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 79 times
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    26.09.2018 [19:35]
    Azerbaijan, China discuss military-technical cooperation
    26.09.2018 [10:55]
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 91 times
    25.09.2018 [21:00]
    Azerbaijan`s ministries of defense and defense industry sign MoU
    25.09.2018 [14:23]
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Any flying object of the enemy will be immediately neutralized
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 79 times